Pirates’ Crowe, 2 relievers 1-hit Phillies, end 4-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Crowe worked six innings and allowed the Phillies’ only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four in winning his second straight start. Chasen Shreve pitched the seventh and Duane Underwood Jr. worked the last two innings to finish the Pirates’ fourth shutout of the season. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games and remained 3½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.