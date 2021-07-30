Wisconsin storms bring 3 tornados; 1 man dies in crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin amid powerful thunderstorms that caused widespread damage that contributed to the death of a man who crashed into a fallen tree and power line. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon. The Courier Times of Bucks County reported one of the tornadoes in Pennsylvania damaged an auto dealership and a mobile home park. In Wisconsin, strong winds moved across the state from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan. One man died early Thursday when he crashed his vehicle into a fallen tree and power line near the town of Ripon.