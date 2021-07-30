U.S. warns China is building more nuclear missile silos

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. military is warning about what analysts have described as a major expansion of China’s nuclear missile silo fields. Researchers at the Federation of American Scientists estimate that China has approximately 250 underground missile silos under construction after they used satellite imagery to identify a new field being built in China’s western desert. U.S. Strategic Command said “the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the growing threat the world faces and the veil of secrecy that surrounds it.” China has not commented on the reports.