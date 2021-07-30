United Way’s ‘Day of Caring’ comes this September

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- The United Way of Broome County is hosting their annual "Day of Caring" event in September.

Day of Caring is a national day of service dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11. This year's Day of Caring event will be held on Sept. 10 & 11.

Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Maria Cataldo said told 12 News, "The mission is really to get our community involved to give their time and their talents and go ahead and give back to our community. There are hundreds of projects that people can choose from there are all sorts of volunteer opportunities that we host."

Volunteers can participate in a variety of different projects, from landscaping to painting and organizing closets. With the help of volunteers, local agencies have the ability to make these projects a reality. Cataldo said in the past Day of Caring has had roughly 1,000 volunteers who have completed over 100 projects.

"Last year due to COVID we had to scale back those numbers, but we're really looking forward to this year and ramping it back up!" Cataldo said.

United Way of Broome County is currently accepting registration for organizations interested in hosting volunteer projects including schools, parks, local health, and human service agencies, churches, and attractions throughout the county.

For more information or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.