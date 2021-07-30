US star Manuel returns to pool for 50 free after long layoff

TOKYO (AP) — After an Olympics with plenty of free time, Simone Manuel has finally gotten back to racing. Manuel competed for the first time since anchoring the United States to a relay bronze medal on Sunday. She shook off the five-day layoff to post the 11th-fastest time in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at 24.65 seconds. The frenzied dash from one end of the pool to the other is her only individual event in Tokyo. Manuel shockingly failed to qualify for the 100 free at the U.S. Olympic trials after a bout with overtraining syndrome.