Veteran OL Turner looks to fill in on revamped Steelers line

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trai Turner, an eight-year veteran, to a one-year contract after minicamp last month as the team had a significant hole along the offensive line following the surprise release of longtime right guard David DeCastro. DeCastro, a former first-round pick, was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in nine seasons with the Steelers. DeCastro didn’t practice during the team’s minicamp last month and the Steelers decided to release the veteran guard after evaluating an ankle injury. DeCastro’s release gave the team a little more money to spend, allowing the Steelers to sign Turner.