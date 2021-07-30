Well below average temperatures…possibly record breaking

FRIDAY: Damp start with patchy drizzle north and west 20% N&W. Morning clouds gradually giving way to sunshine during the afternoon. Cool and breezy. High of 68 (64-71). Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Less wind after midnight. Low of 48 (44-51). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 71 (67-73). Low of 54. Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Winds begin to increase out of the northwest this morning which could lead to a few isolated lake effect rain showers especially further north and west. The majority of the region however will likely just have to deal with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to thin during the afternoon, eventually giving way to mostly sunny skies late.



With the wind out of the northwest, temperatures will also remain cool. Good chance that a record cold high temperature may be reached at the airport in Binghamton.



Conditions remain dry for the first half of the weekend before a low pressure will move into the northeast on Sunday, resulting in scattered showers during the afternoon hours.