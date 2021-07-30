Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote COVID vaccination

Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania’s coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, noting the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Wolf and the task force, which includes Democratic and Republican appointees from the House and Senate, asked members of the General Assembly to use every tool at their disposal, starting now, to promote the COVID-19 vaccines. The letter says “we are at a pivotal moment in this pandemic.” New COVID-19 cases have more than tripled over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, The Montgomery County Office of Public Health said it inadvertently released personal health information of students and staff at county schools.