‘Your book matters’: Full-time author, professional artist inspires community

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- One local artist in partnership with the Vestal Museum is hosting an upcoming Artisans Market.

Kristen Mann is a full-time author and professional artist who at young age found a passion for writing. Now, as a published author Mann fuses both art and literatrue to teach children how to use their hands in creative ways.

"I had an idea to just teach skills," Mann said. "Kids lack skills nowadays because of technology so I wanted to re-introduce skills in a new way."

Mann said her biggest piece of advice to aspiring authors is: "your book matters."

"There's 43 million adults who are actually illiterate in reading," Mann said. "It's now just for you, it's for other people to learn how to read and for reading comprehension."

Not only is Mann a full-time author but an artist, too. She founded the "Grow.Bloom.Project" from art shows hosted locally after noticing many artists in the community struggling with their growth.

"It supports creatives, entrepreneurs , kids, and adults with creating a space for them in the community and their identity," Mann said. "So that they know who they are, and they can be bold with who they are."

As for the upcoming Artisans Market Mann said you'll be able to find a variety of different artwork from other local artists. She said it's important to be an advocate for the arts.

"There's other local artists that will be able to show their work and what they've created," Mann said. "I always want to create a space for artists in the community because our work matters as well. So that's what you'll find is a different variety of artists and their work."

The Artisans Market will take place on Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. There are still spots available for those looking to sell their goods, and there are no vendor fees.

For more information on how you can support local artisans and their businesses click here.