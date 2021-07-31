7 tornadoes confirmed in NJ, Pennsylvania during storms

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during Thursday’s storm, including the EF-3 storm in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State. Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries. Forecasters said an EF-2 tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Pennsylvania in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area, and the storm then went across the Delaware River into Mercer County, New Jersey.