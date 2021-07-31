Skip to Content

7 tornadoes confirmed in NJ, Pennsylvania during storms

3:11 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during Thursday’s storm, including the EF-3 storm in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State. Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries. Forecasters said an EF-2 tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Pennsylvania in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area, and the storm then went across the Delaware River into Mercer County, New Jersey.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content