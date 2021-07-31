Blueberry Festival connects Coventry community

COVENTRY (WBNG) -- The fourteenth annual Blueberry Festival was held on Saturday in Coventry.

The Coventry Events Committee, that was created around 14 years ago, created the Blueberry Festival with the goal of bringing the community together.

The festival happens on the last Saturday in July every year. The festival told 12 News that 2021 was a special year as the event returns after the pandemic.

A magician, movie, vendors, kids activities, and food were all offered at the event today. Admission was free.

Along with the Blueberry Festival, the events committee hosts other events throughout the year.

Moving forward, the Coventry Events Committee hopes that their event planning can inspire other small towns to do the same.