Churches, train stations: Historic buildings rehabilitated

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Imagine living in an apartment in an old church that houses a chandelier and pipe organ donated by Andrew Carnegie, eating at a restaurant in the lobby of a 105-year-old train station decorated with marble from Italy, or drinking beer made inside a brewery that was raided by the feds during Prohibition. In the next few years, those could all be possibilities. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania has recently announced tax credits for the 2020-2021 fiscal year for the owners of 27 historic buildings that are actively being restored and rehabilitated.