Ex-welder starts woodworking business at tent encampment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — For his past two winters living in the woods of Allentown and Bethlehem, 61-year-old Eduardo Fernandez made it through the night by running a propane tank for two to three hours, just to get his tent warm enough so he could fall asleep. Then he’d kick it off to conserve gas. Now he has a tent filled with bark and driftwood from the Monocacy Creek. He never expected to live this long, but he’s walking and talking in a Bethlehem tent encampment, getting a wood furniture-making business up and running so he can make his third winter more bearable than the last.