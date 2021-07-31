First Due: Ringtown mom breaks barriers in fire service

RINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mariana Gorski-Gilbert is a volunteer firefighter with Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Co. and of her full-time EMT job five miles down the road at Shenandoah Community Ambulance. Gorski-Gilbert holds the rank of captain at the fire station, the first woman to hold the line officer title at Ringtown, and also serves as fireman’s relief president. “My dream was just to be a firefighter/EMT,” she said. She does all this while raising her children, Nicolai, 9; Emma, 6; and Cade, 1, along with her husband, Ringtown Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert.