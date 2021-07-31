French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people in France protesting an upcoming special virus pass are marching through Paris. Police in riot gear pushing back some individuals with their fists and dispersed some crowds with tear gas. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of protests against the pass that will be needed to enter restaurants and other places. Legislators have passed a virus bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9 as virus infections are spiking and COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising. The pass requires vaccinations, a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 to enter restaurants and mandates vaccinations for health care workers by mid-September.