Gold-medal run in 1936 set stage for equality in sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Halfway home, “Long John” Woodruff made his move. It wouldn’t be his last. The young, novice runner raced before 110,000 people packed into Olympiastadion, including those in a special box built for Adolf Hitler. The 21-year-old from Connellsville, standing 6-foot-3, towered over the field. His dark skin also made him stand out as one of two Black athletes in the race. He closed in on the other, Canadian middle-distance runner Phil Edwards, and set in behind him. “The plan was to wait until the last 300 meters and start (my) kick,” he explained later. But it didn’t work out that way