Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Crowe worked six innings and allowed the Phillies’ only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four in winning his second straight start. Chasen Shreve pitched the seventh and Duane Underwood Jr. worked the last two innings to finish the Pirates’ fourth shutout of the season. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games and remained 3½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got three pitchers from the Texas Rangers in a trade completed just before Friday’s deadline. Philadelphia received All-Star starter Kyle Gibson, closer Ian Kennedy and prospect Hans Crouse. Texas got rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects. Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts and was a first-time All-Star this season. But the 33-year-old right-hander has lost his last three starts. Kennedy had 16 saves in 17 opportunities for the last-place Rangers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freddy Galvis is back with the Philadelphia Phillies, returning to the franchise where he started his career in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles acquired minor league right-hander Tyler Burch from the Phillies for Galvis and cash. The 31-year-old Galvis has been Baltimore’s starting shortstop for most of the season. He’s batting .249 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 72 games and is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain. The Phillies also acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from the Texas Rangers on Friday.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu said on social media Friday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, a week before he’s due to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Polamalu told the hall of his diagnosis. He said they are working with health officials to determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his enshrinement, scheduled for next Saturday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trai Turner, an eight-year veteran, to a one-year contract after minicamp last month as the team had a significant hole along the offensive line following the surprise release of longtime right guard David DeCastro. DeCastro, a former first-round pick, was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in nine seasons with the Steelers. DeCastro didn’t practice during the team’s minicamp last month and the Steelers decided to release the veteran guard after evaluating an ankle injury. DeCastro’s release gave the team a little more money to spend, allowing the Steelers to sign Turner.

UNDATED (AP) — Alan Faneca set the tone on the Steelers’ offensive line during his 10 years in Pittsburgh and the six-time All-Pro guard did the same in two seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Arizona Cardinals. Faneca was a consistent and reliable force whose work ethic served as an example for the rest of the offense to follow. Beginning with his third season, he missed only one start the rest of his career during a span of 176 games. Faneca was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his sixth year of eligibility and it is an honor that many believe was a long time coming.