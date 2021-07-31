Kittens and yogis connect at Yoga Body Shop

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Yoga Body Shop hosted kitten yoga with Every Dog's Dream Animal Rescue on Saturday.

Kittens from the shelter roamed around the studio as attendees practiced yoga and played with the cats.

Every Dog's Dream is run completely on donations and fundraising events like today. The animal rescue made $1,000 off of the program.

A second kitten yoga event was created after the original session sold out. Due to high interest, the second event sold out as well.

