Skip to Content

Listed here: Road work planned for week of Aug. 2

New
3:55 pm Top Stories
Road Closed Graphic

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public works has released a list of planned construction on county roads for the week of Aug. 2.

The full list of planned construction is posted below:

  • Flood repairs will continue on multiple County roads; opening plugged pipes, ditches, and repairing washed out shoulders
  • Patching will take place on Pagebrook Raod
  • Culvert pipes will be replaced onare replacing culvert pipes on Kattelville and West Chenango Roads
  • Tree cleanup from storm damage will continue
  • Guiderail repair on Cherry Valley Road
  • Painting will continue on County roadways
Author Profile Photo

WBNG

More Stories

Skip to content