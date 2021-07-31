Listed here: Road work planned for week of Aug. 2

Listed here: Road work planned for week of Aug. 2New
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public works has released a list of planned construction on county roads for the week of Aug. 2.
The full list of planned construction is posted below:
- Flood repairs will continue on multiple County roads; opening plugged pipes, ditches, and repairing washed out shoulders
- Patching will take place on Pagebrook Raod
- Culvert pipes will be replaced onare replacing culvert pipes on Kattelville and West Chenango Roads
- Tree cleanup from storm damage will continue
- Guiderail repair on Cherry Valley Road
- Painting will continue on County roadways