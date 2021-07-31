More than 70 years later, vet’s remains ID’d, returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Walter Wilkins remembers his older brother Paul walking away, up a mountain road in rural Pennsylvania. He doesn’t remember if that’s the day Paul left Bellwood, Blair County, to go fight in the forgotten war in Korea. In 1950, the Army said Paul Wilkins went “missing in action.” After more than 70 years, they have a clearer picture of his last days. The Army’s never-ending quest to bring soldiers home, in Paul’s case, was accomplished through both physical labor, including digging through foxholes and excavating coffins, and modern advancements in science. A grave would be dug in Bellwood. “My brother’s coming home,” Walter said.