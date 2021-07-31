New York to visit Miami Saturday

New York Yankees (54-48, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-59, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +125, Yankees -145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 24-24 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Yankees are 27-25 on the road. New York has slugged .392 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .515.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Jameson Taillon secured his seventh victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Zach Thompson took his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 92 hits and has 74 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 34 extra base hits and 48 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (back), Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Greg Allen: (knee), Luke Voit: (knee), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.