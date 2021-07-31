Olympic attention to mental health: Can NBC coverage pivot?

NEW YORK (AP) — The willingness of athletes, led by Simone Biles, to talk about the pressures they face as elite athletes on the Olympics stage, has forced a look at how NBC presents the Games to the public. Some athletes thrive in an intense, winner-take-all atmosphere, but others don’t. Experts say they hope NBC concentrates on more than just a medals count, but also the experience of athletes in a pandemic-delayed, isolated environment. In that context, NBC’s hiring of Olympic champion Michael Phelps, who has talked frequently about mental health issues he felt en route to winning 23 gold medals, has proven to be a master stroke.