Quiet and cool again tonight

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Low of 54 (49-55). Winds light out of the south.



SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storm develop 80% PM. A line of storms develop as a cold front moves through the region. Line of storms likely between 3-6PM. Marginal risk for severe weather with main threat being damaging wind and hail. High of 77 (73-78). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few lingering light rain showers. Low of 56 (58-58). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Quiet conditions tonight. With winds out of the south however, it will be just enough for the Southern Tier to remain a few degrees warmer than last night. Yet, still cannot rule out some patchy fog as temperatures drop into the low 50s.



Sunday will be starting off with a bit of sunshine but it will yield to clouds later in the day. A cold front will be approaching the region during the afternoon resulting in scattered showers and storms. Towards the late afternoon/evening, a line of storms may develop. This will likely be the best shot for a severe thunderstorm. If this is the case, then the main threat is for the possibility of damaging wind gusts and hail.