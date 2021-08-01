Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans face being forced from their homes with the midnight Saturday expiration of a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic. Furious lawmakers in Congress say they were blindsided when President Joe Biden called on them to provide a last-minute solution to protect renters. Biden set off the scramble last Thursday when he said he would allow the eviction ban to expire instead of challenging a Supreme Court ruling that signaled there could be no more extensions without congressional action. Lawmakers came up short in their efforts to extend the moratorium. Local governments are being urged to step up efforts to disburse aid already allocated by Congress.