Flood Advisory from SUN 3:55 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York…

Northwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Central Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oneonta, Cooperstown, Sidney, Davenport, Worcester, Middlefield,

Hartwick, Maryland, Unadilla, Otego, Milford, Gilbertsville,

Franklin, Laurens, Emmons, Colliersville, West End, Cooperstown

Junction, Schenevus and Bowerstown.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding. The heavy rain

will significantly impact Interstate 88 from Sidney northeast

through Worchester making for dangerous travel between 4 and 5 pm

this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&