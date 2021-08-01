Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. With the scored tied 2-all, Bryan Reynolds led off the inning with a double into the gap in left-center off Jose Alvarado (6-1). Reynolds moved to third on Gregory Polanco’s slow roller groundout, and John Nogowski followed with a walk. Stallings hit a chopper toward third baseman Alec Bohm, whose throw home was too late to get Reynolds. It was the seventh game-ending RBI of Stallings’ career, and his fourth this season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu carved his own unique path to the Hall of Fame. The Steelers made the unusual decision to trade up in the 2003 draft to select the freewheeling safety. Polamalu spent 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning a pair of Super Bowls while being named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Polamalu’s frantic play on the field was at odds with his quiet nature off of it. His participation in his enshrinement was cast into doubt Friday when he posted on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.