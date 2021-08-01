Johnson & Johnson shot offered at more vaccine clinics

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Throughout this upcoming week, you can receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at various locations across Broome County.

On August 3 at Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton, for National Night Out, you can receive the one dose shot from 5pm to 7 pm.

There are also two vaccine clinics on August 5. The first is at Saint Anthony's Church food distribution from 10:30 am to 1 pm. The second is at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, during its Shepherd's Supper from 4 pm to 6 pm.

And on August 7th at the United Methodist Church Boulevard community dinner, the clinic will run from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

In order to receive a vaccine at any of these upcoming vaccine clinics, you need to register online.

If you're interested, you can find the registration link on the Broome County Health Department's Facebook post here.