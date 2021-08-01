Mexico to hold referendum on accountability of ex-presidents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A referendum in Mexico on Sunday is going to cost Mexico about $25 million, few like the poorly written question on the ballot, and the vote is being held in the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover critics say the referendum is so obvious that it’s offensive to submit it to a vote. So why is Mexico holding a nationwide vote on whether ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts? Mexico has no formal amnesty for former leaders, and there is nothing in current law saying they can’t be brought to justice. As opponents say in a slogan, “The law must be applied, not put up for a vote.”