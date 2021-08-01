Senators hope to wrap updraft of infrastructure bill Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is convening a rare Sunday session to finish drafting the text of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Senators made little visible progress on the legislative package on Saturday. Two of the negotiators said Sunday morning on CNN that action could come soon.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says, “We really are just about finished.” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says there will likely be “text today and by this evening, hopefully we can start the process.”

Both said the bill could be finished this week. The predictions were a familiar refrain after several days of delays.