Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 12:45 PM EDT until SUN 1:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Schuyler County in central New York…

Northern Chemung County in central New York…

East central Steuben County in central New York…

Southwestern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 130 PM EDT.

* At 1245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monterey, or

8 miles southwest of Montour Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Enfield, Watkins Glen, Catharine, Montour Falls, Hornby, Odessa,

Cayuta, Burdett, Millport and Reynoldsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH