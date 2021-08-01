TCC helps kids get back to school

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- TCC's ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event took place across the country, including Binghamton.

The Verizon retailer sponsors this event every year, donating a total of 140,000 backpacks and school supplies to help families with school supplies expenses.

Around 750 stores participated. The Binghamton location offered free refreshments and sidewalk chalk for children draw with outside the store.

Technology Advisor Frank Palmisano told 12 News that these programs help serve the community that their stores are in.

"I think it's definitely rewarding to see the reaction on the kid's faces, especially because it seems like the most enthusiastic part for them is picking out the color of their backpack," Palmisano said.

1.2 million backpacks have been donated since the first event in 2013.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend an average of $789.49 on school supplies, making a total of $33 billion nationwide.

For more information on TCC's community events click here.