Upcoming vaccine clinic at Maine-Endwell schools

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- If you or someone you know still needs to get a vaccine, the Maine-Endwell School District is holding a couple of clinics this Monday.

Maine-Endwell High School is holding a vaccine clinic on August 2 from 1 pm to 4 pm. The clinic is offering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines as well.

If you can't make this clinic, the Maine Memorial Elementary School is also holding a vaccine clinic on August 2 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered as well.

If you're interested, you need to register in order to receive either vaccine. You can find those links on the Broome County Health Department's Facebook post here.