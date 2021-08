PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks last season, largely centered around a three-man rotation at outside linebacker.A key piece in that rotation, Bud Dupree, has since moved on, but T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith remain. Melvin Ingram is seeking a fresh start in Pittsburgh and the Steelers hope the veteran can serve as a key piece in the team’s outside linebacker rotation.