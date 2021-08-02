As potential mask mandates loom on the horizon, all eyes turn to the county

(WBNG) -- The spread of coronavirus has increased rapidly here in the Southern Tier over the past few weeks, leading the CDC to consider multiple local counties to now have substantial community transmission.

CDC guidelines state once a county has substantial community transmission, the third most severe of four categories, masks should be worn indoors, even if people are vaccinated.

However, this is only a recommendation, not a mandate; it is up to each individual county to decide whether to require masks be worn indoors.

While most of the Twin Tiers are considered to have moderate transmission, both Chenango and Tompkins counties have substantial transmission.

Chenango County health officials told 12 News they believe the Delta Variant is largely to blame for this latest spike.

"The increase in cases is really what's driving our belief that the Delta Variant is active in our community," said Isaiah Sutton, the county's director of environmental health. "We went from 0 cases for two weeks to up to 33 cases in a relatively short time so we really suspect it's the fast-moving variant that is the culprit."

Sutton said the county has been having talks to decide what's best Monday and those talks will continue throughout the week.

While each county is deciding what to do for themselves, one person who no longer has the final say on when to require masks for New Yorkers is Governor Andrew Cuomo.

When New York's State of Emergency expired toward the end of this past June, so too did Cuomo's executive powers. It was those powers granted to him by the legislature at the beginning of the pandemic that allowed the governor to make his own decisions for most of 2020 and the first half of 2021.

Multiple counties told 12 News to expect more information on their mask decisions sometime in the next few days.