Clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Slight breeze during the afternoon. High of 72 (68-75). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Patchy fog late. Low of 47 (43-50). Winds light.



TUESDAY: Filtered sunshine through upper-level clouds. High of 76 (73-78). Low of 53. Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The work week starting off with low level clouds in place during the morning but clouds yield to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will still be below average for this time of year only topping out in the low to mid 70s.



A high pressure sliding in from the west will keep the Twin Tiers dry through about mid week. Along with dry conditions, temperatures will begin to creep back up to more seasonal levels and even above average for this time of year by the end of the 7-Day. As summer-time temperatures return by the weekend however, so does the chance for precipitation.