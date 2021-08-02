Colleges prepare for semester amid rise in COVID-19 cases

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- As colleges prepare for the fall semester, they're focusing on welcoming students back to the classroom safely.

For Ithaca College and Cornell University, that means mandating vaccinations for all students and masks when indoors.

Neither school anticipates the recent rise in cases nationwide to impact their fall semester.

The SUNY system is following state guidance, meaning that there isn't a blanket mandate for the schools within.

SUNY Broome is not mandating masks yet, but President Kevin Drumm said Monday that they are preparing for a school year with masks.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras' office provided 12 News with this statement on the current status of their mask guidance.