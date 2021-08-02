Construction firm expected to resolve huge wage-theft case

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania construction contractor is expected to resolve a massive wage-theft case in which it was accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars from its own workers by systematically violating state and federal prevailing wage laws. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is scheduled to appear in Centre County Court to enter a plea Tuesday. The attorney general’s office says Hawbaker stole more than $20 million from workers’ fringe benefits such as retirement and health insurance. Hawbaker has said it immediately changed its prevailing wage practices after learning of the state probe. An email was sent to a company spokesperson seeking comment.