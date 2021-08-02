EU slaps sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady, 7 others

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is slapping sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady and Vice-President Rosario Murillo and seven other senior officials accused of serious human rights violations or undermining democracy. The sanctions include asset freezes and bans on travel in Europe. The EU says the measures target individuals and are not meant to “harm the Nicaraguan population or the Nicaraguan economy.” Nicaragua’s police over the past two months have detained more than 20 opposition figures and several candidates who might have been able to challenge President Daniel Ortega in elections on Nov. 7. The EU says it’s “ready to use all its instruments to support a democratic, peaceful, and negotiated solution to the political crisis.”