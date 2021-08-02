‘Girls Who Code’ is now taking applications. Details here

VESTAL (WBNG) -- High school girls can now apply for Binghamton University's Girls Who Code program on its campus.

The program is free and it teaches computer programming skills. Girls Who Code is an international, non-profit organization that aims to introduce girls to computer science. The program lasts for 10 weeks.

If you want to learn more about the program and apply to it, click here.

The Binghamton University Chapter of Girls Who Code said it wants to "Aid the development of young female students in building character and coding skills as they learn, plan, build and celebrate together to create a project they care about" and "Promote a professional attitude among its teaching and managing board members, and facilitate a mutual understanding and acceptance to coding principles, thereby promoting the representation of females in STEM."

As of Aug. 2, the Chapter said it does not know if it can meet in person for the Fall 2021 semester. But, classes are being advertised as fully online.

Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom from Sept. 11 to Nov. 20.