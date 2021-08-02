Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican is the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated. He says he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.” Graham says he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night” and went to the doctor Monday morning. Graham says he will quarantine for 10 days and describes his current symptoms as “mild.” Graham’s infection comes on the heels of updated CDC guidance urging even fully vaccinated people to return to wearing masks indoors in areas of high coronavirus transmission.