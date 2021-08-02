Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state lawmaker says she did nothing wrong by publicizing in disparaging social media posts the name of a woman who had accused another legislator of rape. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings spoke during an ethics hearing Monday. She is also accused of misleading lawmakers about her actions. Giddings also argued that the allegations against her were politically motivated. Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details in April. She shared links with the information to a far-right news article on social media and in a constituent newsletter.