Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4. J.T. Realmuto got five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs. The Phillies got Gibson and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects. The All-Star allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks last season, largely centered around a three-man rotation at outside linebacker.A key piece in that rotation, Bud Dupree, has since moved on, but T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith remain. Melvin Ingram is seeking a fresh start in Pittsburgh and the Steelers hope the veteran can serve as a key piece in the team’s outside linebacker rotation.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 10th minute and the 10-man Chicago Fire tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Sunday night.Kai Wagner tied it for the Union (6-4-7) on a free kick in the 36th minute after Chicago’s Wyatt Omsberg was given a red card for contact with Cory Burke.Chicago is 3-9-4.