Italy’s Draghi wins confidence votes on justice reforms

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi’s government has easily won two confidence votes from Italian lawmakers, securing approval in Parliament’s lower chamber for a key justice system reforms. The legislation is part of a package of reforms that Italy must enact to secure generous pandemic recovery funds from the European Union. A last-minute pledge that populist 5-Star Movement lawmakers would back the justice system overhaul helped assure its passage linked to the confidence votes early Tuesday. The Italian Senate is expected to start work on the bill in September.