Maine-Endwell holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell School District held its first of two vaccine clinics on Monday, August 2.

Clinics were held at Maine-Endwell High School from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and the Maine Memorial Elementary School from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The next batch of clinics will take place at the same location and time on Monday, August 23.

Clinics are free for students and the community. Attendees are asked to register in advance, however, walk-ins are welcome.

Residents ages 12-years-old and older will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18-years-old and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Photo ID must be presented and pre-registration links can be found on the MECSD website and social media accounts.