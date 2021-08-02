No summer break: 35 million can’t pay for holiday in the EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — The majority of low-income families in the European Union can’t afford a summer holiday, according to a study by the the European Trade Union Confederation. That’s more than 35 million people, the union said Monday after analyzing data from Eurostat, the bloc’s statistical office. According to study, 28% of EU citizens don’t have the means to enjoy even a one-week holiday away from home. The study stressed that this rose to 59.5% for people whose income fell below Eurostat’s at-risk-of-poverty threshold, which is set at 60% of national median income.