Police: No evidence of gun triggering sports complex flight

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say there is no evidence of a firearm having been involved in an incident that triggered a stampede out of an indoor sports complex in Pennsylvania over the weekend, injuring about a dozen people. Police and emergency services officials in East Hempfield Township said a fight during a basketball tournament apparently preceded the 2:20 p.m. Sunday rush for the exits of Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim. Township police said no one confirmed seeing a firearm and there were no gunshot injuries. Six people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chaotic evacuation. Another six people were treated at the scene.