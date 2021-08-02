Report details dramatic hot-air balloon crash in New England

PIERMONT, N.H. (AP) — A preliminary report details how three passengers were able to radio for help and crash-land a hot-air balloon without injury in July, after their pilot was thrown overboard by the impact of an initial crash. The pilot, 72-year-old Brian Boland, died in the crash. He took flight July 15 from an airport he owned in Thetford, Vermont, with four passengers aboard the balloon that was registered for sightseeing. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that after an initial crash threw Boland and one passenger from the basket, the balloon ascended back into the sky and passengers used an emergency radio to seek landing instructions.