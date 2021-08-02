Syracuse women’s basketball coach resigns

(WBNG) -- Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman and the university have officially parted ways following reports of inappropriate conduct toward his staff and players.

Athletic director John Wildhack released a statement Monday that both sides "agreed that parting ways are in the best interest" of the school, program and players.

After 12 Syracuse players entered the transfer portals, allegations came from former staff and players that said Hillsman showed a repeated pattern of disturbing behaviors including verbally threatening and bullying players and engaging in unwanted physical contact.

Wildhack also mentioned an interim coach will be named and an investigation is in the works.