Tioga County distillery moving to Florida

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- A Tioga County distillery is packing up and moving its operations to the sunshine state.

In a Facebook post, Waterman's Distillery, LLC announced it is saying "farewell" to the 607 and is relocating its Apalachin business to Ft. Meyers, Florida.

The business said it would like to thank the community for four years of support.

You can find their Facebook post announcing their move to Florida by clicking here.

The distillery's final bottle sales event will be on Aug. 21.