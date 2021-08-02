Turkey battles wildfires for 6th day; EU to send planes

BOZALAN, Turkey (AP) — Firefighter in Turkey are battling for the sixth straight day to control wildfires that tore through forests near some of the country’s key beach resorts. Water-dumping planes from the European Union were preparing Monday to join the containment efforts. Fueled by scorching temperatures and strong winds, the fires that begn Wednesday have left eight people dead and forced residents and tourists to flee vacation resorts in small boats. Many villagers lost homes and farm animals while a thick yellow haze has coated the air. Officials said at least 13 settlements in Turkey’s Mugla province were fully or partially evacuated due to the danger of wildfires.